Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United interest in Andre Onana is “very serious”

Manchester United’s move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana looks to be picking up speed as Erik ten Hag sets about retooling his squad ahead of next season.

As reported by The Peoples Person, talks are expected to take place over the Champions League finalist.

And now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United’s serious interest, writing in his daily column that his “Understanding is their interest is now very concrete.

“Let’s see if they will bid in the next few days, contacts are taking place and United are very serious about it, but it depends also on David de Gea. Erik ten Hag has been a big fan of Onana for some time, but Inter want Inter want €50/55m plus add-ons, so it’s not an easy deal. If De Gea leaves, Onana is one of the top options for United, but it’s not advanced yet.”

David de Gea’s contract is set to expire tomorrow. A renewal offer is on the table still but, as reported by The Peoples Person, his terms would be drastically reduced from the £375,000-a-week deal he has been on for the last four years.

A deal was agreed on the Spaniard’s side, but a further reduction sought by the club has thrown that renewal into disarray, with De Gea now looking very likely to depart.

Also in the running for Onana was thought to be Chelsea, although incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on keeping Kepa Arrizabalaga as first choice at Stamford Bridge.

And Romano claims that, while The Blues remain in the market for a goalkeeper, they are looking at other options between the sticks as a result.

“Chelsea have also been linked with Onana in the past, but for now their plan is different,” Romano says. “There is a strong possibility that Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue as Mauricio Pochettino’s number one ‘keeper, and Chelsea will sign a backup option.

“They like Anatoliy Trubin at Shakhtar Donetsk – he’s one option who could come in to provide competition and replace the departing Edouard Mendy. That’s what Chelsea have in mind at the moment – a young talented goalkeeper, rather than to spend crazy money on bigger names like Onana or Mike Maignan.”

With United now appearing to be the only suitors for Onana – and the player having a good relationship with Ten Hag – the only obstacle now should be agreeing a deal with Inter Milan.

While an initial €50m fee should not be much of a problem (pending De Gea’s departure, of course) the Nerazzuri’s demands in terms of bonus payments could take the transfer to a potential value of around €60m.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, those bonus payments could be a major point of contention, particularly given the ease with which the Italian media are claiming Inter will want them to be triggered.

Given the pressing need for a new goalkeeper, one would expect Manchester United to endeavour to reach an agreeable compromise with Inter Milan, although from the club’s handling of negotiations with Chelsea over the Mason Mount deal, it can be inferred that The Red Devils are keen to avoid paying a ‘United tax’ on any future transfers.