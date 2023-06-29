Finance expert Kieran Maguire gives update regarding fluctuations in Manchester United’s share price



Just when the Manchester United takeover saga looked to be reaching a conclusion, new claims made by a football finance expert have forced a rethink.

Kieran Maguire reported that “Raine group keep trying to hustle buyers into paying more” and “Qatari bidders no more confident than when they put in their last bid a few weeks ago”.

He also insinuated that the news of a breakthrough in the takeover process led to United’s stock price soaring, as shareholders quickly profited before the price settled at a new, higher level.

It is not the first time it has happened. Every time reports of a breakthrough arrive, there is an opportunity to make a quick buck as the share prices soar, inviting the allegations of insider trading, although unproven.

The news comes on the heels of a report that said the Qatari bid is now more confident than ever of winning the bidding war for the club.

A major breakthrough was on the cards, and the fans were looking forward to a Glazer-free era. However, those claims might have come too soon.

The People’s Person recently reported that the sale could have been finalised some time ago if not for infighting among the Glazer siblings.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s offer reportedly kept the Glazers in minority control, while Sheikh Jassim’s bid is to buy the club entirely and take it off the stock market.

Two of the Glazer siblings- Joel and Avram, reportedly prefer Sir Jim’s offer for the same reason, while the other siblings want to sell outright.

The takeover process, which started almost eight months ago, has dragged endlessly without any clarity.

Consequently, United have been left behind in the transfer market as the identity of the person who will cash the cheques in the future remains to be determined.

The Glazers have been dragged through the mud by fans and pundits alike for their conduct during the whole process. However, as expected, that has yet to affect the club owners.

With the Raine group reportedly trying to continue the bidding war, more painful times could be ahead for the club.

