Football superagent says the Glazers don’t want to be part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man United bid



Football superagent Jon Smith has strongly suggested that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is the strongest candidate to emerge successful in the ongoing Manchester United takeover saga.

This aligns with an earlier report covered by The Peoples Person which indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid is essentially dead in the water.

As it stands, a Qatar win or the Glazers staying in charge are the most likely outcomes.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim are competing against each other to complete a majority takeover of United.

Sheikh Jassim wants to own the club in its entirety while Sir Jim is gunning for control of the club in a deal that could possibly see some of the Glazer siblings retain a minority stake.

More than seven months since the process kicked off, a preferred bidder is yet to be named, much to the frustration and consternation of supporters.

Fans have called for a speedy end to the sale. According to Smith, who wrote for CaughtOffside, the Glazers are adopting smart negotiation tactics so as to get as much money from parting with United as possible.

Smith, one of the creators of the Premier League wrote, “I can’t see beyond Sheikh Jassim. I mean, if he really wants Man United, he can have it. I don’t think in reality, the Glazer family really want to be part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid. Once you’re out, you’re out. You move on. Though I think it’s a really good negotiating tactic.”

“Ratcliffe would quite possibly be a more creative ownership but I just think if it’s about if the deal is about the money as well as the passion for Manchester United, there’s certainly a big capital P with passion that follows that club, I think, ultimately Qatar can have it if they want to.”

Smith stated that a changing of hands at Old Trafford is not something that will take five minutes.

He remarked that there are a lot of moving parts that go into selling a club of the size and stature of United. Beyond the football side of things, other aspects such as real estate, the stadium and the training ground must also be considered.

Smith also explained that another thing to take into account is the different personalities of people involved in the deal. People are emotional and a lot of time is needed to part with an asset like United.

He predicted that the takeover will likely be completed during late summer or the early part of autumn. He added that there are still a few more months ago before an official announcement is made.

