Gabri Veiga: Manchester City turn their attention to Manchester United midfield target



Manchester City are set to turn their attention to Celta Vigo midfielder and reported Manchester United target Gabri Veiga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Veiga, one of the sensations of La Liga last season, is a player on United’s radar. It’s clear Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for midfield reinforcements.

United are inching closer to signing Mason Mount. The Red Devils have agreed a fee with Chelsea for the transfer of Mount. Personal terms have also been agreed upon.

Mount has been given permission by Chelsea to undergo his United medical.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Veiga is on United’s transfer list.

In April, Veiga put United on high alert when he enlisted the services of superagent Pini Zahavi.

It’s important to note that the Spaniard has a modest release clause of €40 million, a bargain price in today’s market, which makes him an eye-watering prospect for several top teams in Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will pursue a deal for the 21 year old following their failure to sign Declan Rice.

City made a bid for Rice but were outdone by Arsenal.

Romano reports on Man City’s interest in the United target, “As for Man City, they’re turning their attention to Gabri Veiga after leaving the race for Rice. It’s just one of the names being considered, and at the moment I can guarantee that there’s no official bid or concrete negotiations.”

“Man City are informed on the conditions of the deal but nothing else.”

“They will take time before deciding who’s the best midfield candidate after the Rice deal collapsed.”

United seem unlikely to sign another midfielder now that Mount is poised to arrive at Old Trafford, unless a new owner is announced who could clear the club’s debt and inject new cash into the transfer kitty.

