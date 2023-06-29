Kim Min-jae reaches agreement with Bayern Munich to end Manchester United hopes



Manchester United have been dealt another blow in the transfer market as the confirmation arrived of expected news.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Kim Min-Jae has reached a “total verbal agreement” with Bayern Munich which will tie him to the Bavarian giants till 2028.

Only the release clause remains to be paid which shouldn’t be a problem since the fee is set and non-negotiable.

United were credited with an interest in the defender but the talks never reached the bidding phase. Not even a contract was offered as the club turned their attention to strengthening the midfield first.

The Bundesliga champions then moved in quickly.

They are about to lose Lucas Hernandez while Benjamin Pavard’s future is also under doubt. Therefore, their need for a new centre-back was far more urgent than United’s, who have more pressing needs elsewhere in the squad.

Still, the inaction from the club will frustrate the fans.

The club’s propensity of working on only one deal at a time means they’ve already lost out on the likes of Jurrien Timber, Adrien Rabiot, and more while they try to secure Mason Mount of Chelsea.

Furthermore, the centre-back situation at Old Trafford is also one injury away from becoming sticky.

Victor Lindelof’s resurgence calms the fear somewhat but in Harry Maguire, they have a dispensable asset, which would leave United down to just three first-team, natural centre-backs.

The reigning Serie A Defender of the Year, was, therefore, a golden opportunity to land a world-class talent, at the peak of his career, on a bargain due to the release clause.

There has been reported interest in Monaco’s Axel Disasi as another potential option at centre-back but Kim is widely regarded as the better player. United might be left to rue this opportunity in the future.

For Erik ten Hag and the fans, the transfer window continues to disappoint.

