Manchester United academy graduate Ethan Galbraith signs for Leyton Orient



Former Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith has signed for Leyton Orient.

Last month, Galbraith confirmed via social media that his time with United had come to an end after six years of being with the club

The 22-year-old went on to declare just how much of a privilege it was to play for the Red Devils.

He also thanked United fans for their support over the years.

Galbraith only made one senior appearance for United in a Europa League tie against Astana back in 2019.

It was former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that gave him the opportunity. He was even part of United’s pre-season squad but could not break through.

Galbraith spent last season out on loan with Salford City.

He made 38 appearances in all competitions for Salford, managing to score four goals as the team managed a seventh-place finish in League Two.

Galbraith is a full-fledged international for North Ireland. He has made two appearances for his national side, against Luxembourg and Romania.

Leyton have confirmed in a statement that Galbraith has put pen to paper on a two-year deal to become the latest arrival at Brisbane Road.

Galbraith pointed out following his move to Leyton that manager Richie Wellens and his style of play heavily influenced his decision to sign for them.

Galbraith said, “From playing against Leyton Orient last season, I got a good feel for the side here, and the style of football.

“Richie was a big factor, I know how he likes to play, and how he wants to get the best out of his players, so it was a great fit.”

