Manchester United announce final preseason match to complete 8-game schedule

Manchester United has announced that they will play RC Lens as part of their preseason preparations this summer.

The match will take place at Old Trafford on the 5th of August, with a kick-off time of 12.45pm BST Saturday.

It will be the only tie of United’s preseason to be played at Old Trafford, with nine days separating it from the team’s first Premier League fixture, to be played against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Curiously, the Lens game will take place barely 24 hours prior to Man United’s scheduled preseason with Athletic Bilbao in Dublin.

That opens up the possibility of Erik ten Hag fielding heavily rotated sides a week before the first competitive gameweek, ensuring maximum match fitness thoughout the squad.

A similar situation was also arranged last summer, with games against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano scheduled on consecutive days a week before the season opener.

United are also likely to split up the squad while on tour in the USA, with a game against Real Madrid taking place in Houston 24 hours after the Wrexham match in San Diego.

As for Lens, they are looking to build upon a fantastic campaign last term, having finished second in Ligue 1 behind star-studded Paris Saint-Germain.

Football Director John Murtough announced the match through official club media, stating that it will be the final match to be declared this summer.

“This is our final pre-season game to be announced,” he said. “With a full schedule of exciting and competitive fixtures scheduled during our summer preparations.

“We have worked with Erik and his coaching staff to create the best opportunities to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

“This includes utilising some of the best sporting facilities in the US, as well as gaining valuable match playing time against some strong opponents, including teams we could face in the Champions League next season.

“Having finished second in Ligue 1 last season, just one point behind winners PSG, we look forward to welcoming RC Lens to Old Trafford, in what will be an entertaining, competitive match for our fans.”

With an eight-game schedule this summer, this will be one of the more busy preseasons Man United have had in recent years. Last summer saw six matches played, and Erik ten Hag will be hoping the additional preparation will bode well for his team next term.

Full Preseason Fixture List

12 July: United v Leeds United (Oslo, 17:00 local time / 16:00 BST)

19 July: United v Lyon (Edinburgh, 14:00 BST)

22 July: United v Arsenal (New Jersey, 17:00 local time / 22:00 BST)

25 July: United v Wrexham (San Diego, 19:30 local time / 03:30 BST)

26 July: United v Real Madrid (Houston, 21:30 local time / 03:30 BST)

30 July: United v Borussia Dortmund (Las Vegas, 18:00 local time / 02:00 BST)

5 August: United v RC Lens (Old Trafford, 12:45 BST)

6 August: United v Athletic Club (Dublin, 16:00 BST)