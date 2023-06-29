Manchester United could have free run at AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi

Manchester United appear to have a free run in their pursuit of France defender Axel Disasi, despite earlier reports that Arsenal and Chelsea were keen.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has downplayed the London pair’s involvement in the Monaco defender’s future.

Writing in his column, the reliable reporter said, “I’m not aware of Chelsea or Arsenal rivalling Manchester United for Axel Disasi.

“The Red Devils remain interested and they spoke to player’s camp; but there’s no bid yet as they focus on the Mount deal. Arsenal have not made contact, as far as I’m aware, as their priority is Timber, while Chelsea also have different priorities rather than defence right now.”

It may be taken as somewhat surprising that Man United do not seem to be rivalling Arsenal for Ajax starlet Jurrien Timber given the heavy links to Erik ten Hag’s former protege last summer,

Having already added one diminutive defender in Lisandro Martinez last summer, the Dutchman is perhaps looking to add a little more height this summer, particularly should an incoming defender be tasked with replacing Harry Maguire.

The United captain’s departure would likely be required for the club to sanction the signing of a new defender at all, and that in itself is far from certain as of yet.

Maguire is thought to be determined to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place, although concerns over his international future may force a rethink as the window wears on.

As for Disasi, a €40m price tag and a relatively modest salary when compared to some of his peers could help United strengthen their defensive cohort while balancing their books.

The Frenchman combines pace and power in a way that could make him an ideal understudy to Raphael Varane, while he is also supremely confident in bringing the ball out of defence and starting attacks from the back.

His versatility – Disasi can also fill in at right back when required – is also a feather in his cap, and could allow Ten Hag to experiment with different defensive set ups next term.

But as noted, a move for the Monaco man is unlikely to transpire before United adress other pressing matter, in terms of both incomings and outgoings.