Manchester United have agreed to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea after weeks of bids and counter bids.

The news comes from The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, who claims that the deal could be worth up to £60m.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United agreed to direct talks with Chelsea to thrash out a deal for the midfielder after a series of bids and counter-bids.

The Red Devils’ third proposal was worth £50m up front with a further £5m in performance-related add-ons.

That was countered with a demand for £57m in guaranteed payments with a further £8m in bonuses.

Man United were unwilling to match that valuation and, for a time, it appeared that Erik tn Hag would be forced to pursue alternatives.

But today’s talks have proven fruitful, with an initial £55m fee supplemented by £5m in add-ons deemed acceptable by both parties.

Both clubs were keen to see the saga end before Mount was due to return to Cobham for training, with the player himself making plain his desire to move to Old Trafford.

The swift conclusion of the deal will allow Ten Hag to look forward to having at least one new recruit ready and waiting at Carrington for the start of United’s preseason preparations.

The Peoples Person has already assessed what Mason Mount can offer at United, with his impressive blend of intensity, creativity, and versatility sure to be a key factor behind the manager’s insistence upon this signing.

Mount could slot into the side in place of Christian Eriksen and even offer a set piece while doing so, but he could equally allow Ten Hag additional flexibility in adapting his team’s pressing structure to disrupt opposition build up patterns.

In any case, Manchester United will now be turning their attentions to other targets, with extra firepower up front and a more possession-friendly goalkeeper high on the agenda.

Further Reading

What Mason Mount could mean for Man United’s midfield structure next season

Three ways Man United can line up with Mason Mount