Manchester United warned exactly how much Moises Caicedo will cost

Manchester United have been warned that Brighton and Hove Albion are expecting a mammoth fee for Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been mooted as a potential alternative to Mason Mount as United look to strengthen their presence in the middle of the park.

Long-term admirers of Caicedo, talks are believed to have been opened with Brighton for the combative ball winner, as reported by The Peoples Person yesterday.

These talks appear to be ongoing concurrently with Man United’s pursuit of Mount, although the prospect of signing both players during this window was always though to be highly unlikely.

That appears even more true given the price tag slapped on Caicedo, with reliable reporter Laurie Whitwell claiming that Brighton want around £100m for their star player. With Arsenal agreeing a fee of around £105m for West Ham United’s Declan Rice, it is perhaps little wonder that The Seagulls are looking for a similarly jaw-dropping fee.

Manchester United are thought to be holding firm on their £55m valuation for Mason Mount, and given their limited budget in the face of Financial Fair Play regulations and the ongoing takeover saga, a £155m outlay to secure both the Chelsea star and Caicedo looks particularly fanciful.

Even if this weeks’ crunch talks over the England star force United to move onto alternatives, it would be hard to imagine the club paying almost double to land another midfielder.

Erik ten Hag’s squad is in need of reinforcement in other key positions, with a centre forward having been the top priority leading into the summer.

David de Gea’s contract situation – his deal expires tomorrow – will also necessitate a big outlay on a new goalkeeper as things stand.

With United looking at a war chest of around £120m plus player sales, funds are already looking rather thin.

Chelsea are also credited with an interest in Moises Caicedo and remain firm favourites to land the Premier League star. At the current price point, it would take a significant change in finances for Man United to mount any serious form of competition for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Given the numbers involved, it is easy to doubt United’s true intentions behind opening discussions for the Ecuador star. The cynical view that The Red Devils were only ever interested in putting pressure on Chelsea during the negotiations for Mount – as ludicrously transparent as such a strategy would seem – is looking more and more valid.