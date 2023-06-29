Manchester United’s academy prospect Manni Norkett signs for Nottingham Forest



Manchester United’s academy has always prided themselves on nurturing players who go on to have a career in football, whether it is at Old Trafford or elsewhere.

Manni Norkett will hope to add his name to the latter list as United announced that Nottingham Forest are signing the academy prospect.

United wished Norkett “the very best of luck”, hoping to “come across him in Premier League 2 next season.”

Norkett’s contract with United expires on June 30th, rendering him a free agent. He was not on the list of players retained by United.

He was born in Nottingham, so this move is something of a homecoming for him. The 18-year-old is expected to be a part of Forest’s U23s, playing in the Premier League 2.

He came through the ranks at United, becoming a part of the U18s setup in the 2021/22 season. He scored nine goals in 22 appearances, showing signs of developing into a clinical striker.

He was rewarded with scattered appearances for the U23s side, where he didn’t manage to score, playing only a few minutes.

At the end of 2021, he went on a one-month loan to non-league side Gainsborough Trinity to get his first taste of senior football.

Last season was his breakout year, as he scored nine goals in 14 games while playing just 49% of the available minutes (stats via Transfermarkt).

At his best, he can be a clinical striker with pace to burn and has potential to develop into a more rounded player. However United currently have many striking prospects in their youth.

The likes of Joe Hugill, Charlie McNeill, and Mateo Mejia (who recently signed a new contract), were all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Therefore, at his age, United made the best decision for him by releasing him. The chances of getting first-team football at Nottingham are higher and moving closer to his home will undoubtedly be a benefit as well.

