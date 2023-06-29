Manchester United’s goalkeeping crisis forces Erik ten Hag to block Tom Heaton’s Luton Town move



At one stage it seemed like all Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted was an elite striker to fix his side’s goalscoring woes despite many pointing out the issues with their goalkeeper.

David de Gea might have won the Golden Glove but his season was far from good. The Spaniard was poor as usual with his passing from the back while he was his usual reluctant self when it came to leaving his line.

What made matters worse was the number of errors he committed which cost United heavily as they exited the Europa League and lost the FA Cup final.

United’s GK crisis

Despite his public claims, it seems Ten Hag was in fact working on a plan for the future and most likely it does not include the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of this month and if he does end up leaving, it leaves United dangerously short on cover in this position.

Dean Henderson is set to leave and join Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal while reserve keeper Tom Heaton was linked with a move to Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Now The Telegraph have reported that Ten Hag has blocked the Englishman’s exit as he grapples with the possibility of being without a recognised No 1 for United’s pre-season tour.

“Erik ten Hag has blocked a move for second-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton to newly-promoted Luton Town – where he would have been the club’s No 1 – as the fallout from the club’s goalkeeper crisis continues.

“The United manager has told Heaton, 37, that he will not be allowed to leave the club this summer despite the veteran asking the club to permit him to leave in order that he can be a Premier League regular.”

Heaton, who had graduated from the United academy, rejoined the club a couple of seasons back but is yet to make his Premier League bow for the club.

Heaton’s PL move blocked

Ten Hag gave him two matches last season, both in the Carabao Cup which the Reds lifted and the club even triggered the one-year option in his contract so as to not lose him on a free.

The former Burnley No 1 is desperate to play more but it seems United’s goalkeeper crisis could force him to stay on. Despite his lack of game time, Ten Hag had praised his leadership skills within the squad.

United have been linked with a move for Andre Onana of Inter Milan but United still need a reserve keeper. If De Gea agrees to stay on as No 2 then Heaton could yet find himself on the move.

If not, the England international will have to remain as backup at Old Trafford for at least one more season.