Manchester United’s protracted takeover was behind Kim Min-jae transfer failure



There was a danger that Manchester United were lagging behind their rivals this summer transfer window with multiple deals dead in the water or suffering because of the club’s protracted takeover.

But as The Peoples Person reported, Chelsea and United have reached an agreement for Mason Mount and the signing will help resolve a major issue with the midfield.

Things could have been even better if previous reports were anything to go by in the case of Serie A champion Kim Min-jae of Napoli.

Kim transfer jeopardised by takeover

The South Korean was said to be favourite to land up at Old Trafford in July but now it seems Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have hijacked the deal.

United fans were extremely disappointed with the update and as per Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the club’s slow-moving sale is the reason behind United’s failure to land their man.

The report mentions that “corporate problems” at Old Trafford “slowed down” the deal despite United having an “agreement” with the player regarding a summer move.

Reportedly, the defender’s agents even informally told the Naples outfit of the South Korean’s impending exit.

However, due to budget issues and FFP restrictions, United can spend only a finite amount of money and they will need to prioritise certain positions, at least till player sales and the takeover being completed.

The club had to shift their focus to finding a successor for David de Gea as reports emerged that the Spaniard’s 12-year stay at the club could be coming to an end in June.

Glazers once again cost United

With Mount already confirmed and the club being in the middle of trying to agree a fee with Inter Milan for Andre Onana, United have their hands tied at the moment.

This allowed the Bavarian giants to swoop in. The problem will be if club captain Harry Maguire ends up moving, which will require further investment.

Considering Raphael Varane’s injury record, another centre-back will be required and it will be interesting to see how Ten Hag ends up handling the situation.

One thing is sure, the Glazers have once again left a United manager to fend for himself and let the club down. Nothing new for the fans.