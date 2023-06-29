Mason Mount set to earn up to £300,000-a-week at Manchester United



Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is set for a bumper pay rise on sealing his move to Manchester United.

Earlier on Thursday, news broke that United had arrived at an agreement with Chelsea over a deal to bring Mount to Old Trafford.

United will pay Chelsea an initial £55m fee supplemented by £5m in add-ons for Mount.

Chelsea had initially rejected a £50m+£5m bid but upon United making it crystal clear they would not go any higher, a compromise was found.

The Chelsea academy graduate has been given permission to undergo his medical at Carrington as he narrows in on becoming Ten Hag’s first summer signing.

According to The Telegraph, Mount will put pen to paper on a £250,000-a-week financial package that could rise to £300,000-a-week when bonuses are included.

“Mason Mount will join Manchester United on a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, after Chelsea finally accepted a deal worth up to £60million for the midfielder,” the outlet said.

“Mount will pocket at least £78 million in wages if he stays at Old Trafford for the full term of his deal, as he will be paid £250,000-a-week, plus bonuses that could earn him up to £300,000-a-week.”

This represents more than triple his current wages at Chelsea of £80,000 per week (source: spotrac.com)

“The England international turned down the offer of a one-year extension to his Chelsea contract in February after talks over a longer-term deal to stay at Stamford Bridge had broken down.”

As per The Telegraph, United saw off significant competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for Mount, who made it known that the Theatre of Dreams is his preferred destination.

United believe they have struck a good deal for the England international.

Ten Hag has earmarked the 24-year-old to play in the number eight role. The United boss is of the opinion that Mount’s intelligence and adaptability make him a great fit for this position.

The Telegraph adds that United’s attention has now shifted to signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Talks have already been set in motion.

