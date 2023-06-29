Rio Ferdinand slams Man United for their handling of David de Gea’s contract situation



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has taken issue with the club’s reckless handling of David de Gea’s contract situation.

De Gea’s Old Trafford future is hanging in the balance, with only hours left until his United contract expires. He is yet to sign a new deal.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed how United backed out of a deal to hand the Spaniard a new contract.

The Athletic revealed that De Gea was initially offered vastly reduced terms from his previous £375,000pw deal.

A new offer in the region of £200,000 per week was put on the table for De Gea, who signed it.

However, United later tore up the £200,000 per week deal and replaced it with another one with an even bigger wage cut.

De Gea is reportedly stalling on signing this latest contract. Yesterday, the 32-year-old posted a cryptic tweet consisting of a yawning emoji.

🥱 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 28, 2023

The Telegraph later relayed that the yawning emoji was symbolic of just how tired De Gea has grown of the ongoing saga.

This comes as United step up efforts to sign Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana. Ten Hag wants a new goalkeeper to replace or challenge De Gea and has identified Onana as the ideal candidate.

As per Ferdinand, De Gea deserves better and the club should have handled matters more maturely and delicately.

Speaking on FIVE, the six-time Premier League winner pointed out De Gea’s long tenure at the Theatre of Dreams and a number of his clutch moments in a United shirt as reasons why United should have done better.

Ferdinand said, “He [De Gea] has been a great servant. He’s been there for 12 years and has been voted player of the year several times.”

“A lot of people are calling for him to leave and that’s understandable.”

“I’m just a little bit disappointed with the way the club handled this matter. I think you owe it to a player who’s been there for that long to make sure they leave on half-decent terms at least.”

🚨 Rio Ferdinand on David De Gea 📝 David De Gea’s contract nears its expiry date with little certainty about his future at MUFC! 🗣️ @rioferdy5 talks on De Gea, Chelsea and much more in todays episode of Rio Reacts! pic.twitter.com/fhjRTGBNGn — FIVE (@FIVEUK) June 29, 2023

Unless there is last-minute drama, De Gea is now set to leave United and become a free agent. He is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

