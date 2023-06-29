Fabrizio Romano confident Manchester United can sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano revealed last night that he is becoming increasingly confident that Manchester United can close a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount.

According to Romano, the two clubs are expected to resume talks in the coming days in search of a breakthrough, with the reliable reporter noting that, “As of last night, the feeling is that Manchester United and Chelsea can find an agreement.”

In what has been a long-winded transfer pursuit, Man United have had each of their first three bids for Mount rejected, the latest being an offer of £55 million.

The Blues countered by demanding £57 million with £8 million in add-ons – a price that United are unwilling to match, as reported by The People’s Person.

While there is still a gap of around £10 million between the two clubs’ valuations for Mount, Chelsea may have little other option than to move closer to United’s demands should they hope to conclude a deal for another star on their radar.

Chelsea is currently eyeing a deal for Bright & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, as per Eurosport UK.

The Athletic reported that Brighton has warned potential bidders that the Ecuadorian playmaker could cost in the region of £100 million.

Given his massive price tag, Chelsea may need to resort to offloading Mount in an effort to free up funds to conclude a potential deal for Caicedo.

Also important to note is that Chelsea are closing in on a €15 million deal for 18 year old Santos striker Angelo, thereby adding to the club’s wage bill.

United previously expressed an interest in Caicedo as well, viewing him as an alternative Mount should negotiations with Chelsea break down.

Now, it appears as if Caicedo is no longer a viable target for the Red Devils for two reasons.

Not only has Romano claimed that United are more focused on Mount, but the Brighton star is also too costly for the Reds given the club’s tight transfer budget.

The People’s Person reported that United are believed to have a £120 million excluding funds earned from player sales, making a deal for Caicedo unfeasible.

Given Chelsea’s transfer situation and the fact that Mount has a year remaining on his current contract, United will do well to hold their ground and acquire Mount on their terms, rather than bending to the Blues’ whims.