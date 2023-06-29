SL Benfica set to slap €100m release clause on Joao Neves following Manchester United interest



Benfica are set to significantly increase the release clause contained in Joao Neves’s contract from the current €60m to €100m.

This comes amidst interest in Neves’s services from a number of clubs in Europe, including Manchester United.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report from the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio which stated that United have Neves on their transfer list.

Di Marzio revealed that United like Neves, who has steadily risen through the ranks at Benfica.

Last term, the 18-year-old made 20 appearances in total for Roger Schmidt’s side, managing one goal and one assist.

Neves is currently taking part in the U21 European Championships with Portugal.

A Bola reports that as the competition carries on, Benfica are preparing to kickstart negotiations over a new deal with Neves.

Benfica are aware that Neves is attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs including Bayern Munich and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Due to this, they want to raise his release clause value from €60m to €100m.

A Bola say, “The idea is to shield João Neves through one of the highest termination clauses of the Benfica squad.”

“In light of the player’s performances in recent months, the 60 million clause is clearly insufficient to protect Benfica. Hence the club is being forced to increase the value by nearly 70 per cent. Evidently, the young player’s salary will rise equally.”

Neves currently earns around €36,000 annually. On signing a new deal at Estádio da Luz, this will skyrocket to the tune of hundreds of thousands.

In the event that United act fast and formalize their admiration for Neves, they will clearly have no problem paying him whatever wages Benfica offer him.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of Neves is still at its infancy stage and with the imminent arrival of Mason Mount, United are unlikely to sign another midfielder.

Nevertheless, Neves is one to watch closely.

