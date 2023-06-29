Video: Bruno Fernandes endorses Randal Kolo Muani in glowing verdict of the striker



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has declared his admiration for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani is a player that is reportedly being targeted by United and manager Erik ten Hag, who is intent on signing a reliable goalscorer this summer.

Alongside names such as Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund, Victor Osimhen and many others, Muani is on United’s radar.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which indicated that United had established contact with Muani’s camp to explore the possibility of getting a transfer to England over the line.

Frankfurt have slapped a hefty price tag of £85 million on Muani.

Bayern Munich also retain an interest in the player.

Fernandes conducted an interview with Royaltiz.com and gave a glowing verdict of Muani and the Frenchman’s abilities.

Inadvertently, Fernandes may have endorsed Muani for an Old Trafford move this summer. Going by the United star’s commendation, he would love to play in the same team with Muani.

Fernandes said, “Kolo Muani, I think he is doing really well.”

“We saw it in the World Cup that he was good, but I think now, during the season, he’s been doing even better.”

“I think he’s, together with Rafa [Leao], one of the most promising [players] in the world right now. He probably has now the next step to a big club.”

Bruno Fernandes full of praise towards Randal Kolo Muani. 🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/pthNH7V4fk — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBall_) June 28, 2023

It’s easy to see why Fernandes spoke so highly of Muani.

Last season, he managed 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances. In all competitions, Muani plundered 23 goals – an impressive return for a goalscorer yet to reach the height of his abilities.

