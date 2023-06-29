Wes Brown heaps praise on Manchester United defender Luke Shaw

Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge at Manchester United was largely full of positives and highlighted the Dutch manager’s ability as a coach.

A dramatic change in culture, coupled with some clever tactical amendments saw many under-performing players regain their touch and Ten Hag will be happy with his maiden campaign at the club.

One player who benefitted immensely from Ten Hag’s tactical nous was defender Luke Shaw.

Shaw enjoyed a fine campaign, playing not only in his natural left-back role but covering at centre-half as well.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, former United defender Wes Brown heaped praise on the Englishman, particularly praising his ability to double up at the heart of the defence.

“We know him as an excellent left-back but he’s been unbelievable (at centre-back),” Brown told United’s media team.

The Treble winner knows all about playing at full-back and centre-back for United, having done so on many occasions during his spell at the club and says Shaw is now a more than capable option in both positions.

“As a full-back, you’d probably only play there a few times until the other defenders all come back (from injury). But because Luke has played so well, he’s been, pretty much, the next-choice centre-back.

“I’m not sure if he played there as a kid, but he just seems to read the game very well. He’s good in the air, his positioning is good and getting better after a few games,” said Brown.

Shaw enjoyed some outstanding games playing at centre-back this season including the Manchester Derby win at Old Trafford and the FA Cup semi-final victory against Brighton.

The high profile nature of the games he stood out in highlights the England man’s temperament when performing on the big occasions.

Shaw’s ability to play both positions will no doubt come in handy next season with Ten Hag hoping to bridge the gap between United and title winners Manchester City.

