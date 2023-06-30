Manchester United’s hunt for a new striker has led them to consider Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto as a transfer target.

That is according to Portuguese outlet Journal de Noticias, who claim that Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Taremi’s qualities.

Last week, The Peoples Person covered an IMNA report linking The Red Devils with a swoop for the centre forward, with the player available for just north of €20m – around £17m in English money.

That price tag is confirmed by the Noticias article, with the 31-year-old’s entry into the final year of his contract contributing to his knock-down price.

Journal de Noticias also claim that Man United have held an interest in Taremi “for some time,” and his performances at the World Cup last winter will have done nothing to dissuade potential suitors.

United have just agreed an initial £55m deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea and are currently in talk to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Between that and the massively inflated market for strikers this summer, a cheaper option up front could well be desirable for the club.

Going by his numbers in the Champions League last season, Taremi would not be too much of a compromise on quality either, with five goals and two assists in seven matches an excellent return.

His league form also belies his consistency, with the Iran star scoring 22 times and assisting seven goals in the Liga Portugal last term. For club and country, the forward has amassed an astounding 33 goals and 15 assists in all competitions in the 2022/2023 campaign.

Taremi’s output is notably better than €80m-rated Goncalo Ramos, although being a decade older and far less of an effective contributor to a high press would probably make the Portugal striker the more favoured of the two targets.

But should United struggle to sell well and stay locked in the purgatory that is the Glazer sales process, they could do a lot worse than look to a bargain with Taremi’s pedigree.

As things stand, however, the Porto star looks most likely to be moving to France, with Olympique Marseille having been linked with the player since back in April.