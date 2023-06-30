Andre Onana: Decisive day for Manchester United’s pursuit of Inter goalkeeper



Today is decisive for Manchester United’s pursuit of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, United will decide today whether to pay the asking price of €50 million plus bonuses.

David de Gea looks likely to leave as a free agent.

David Ornstein, on talkSPORT, stated:

“There is clearly a good chance that David de Gea will become a free agent.”

“Andre Onana is one of the options that Man United are considering to replace him if he leaves. United are talking to his representatives, but it is not advanced yet.”

🚨🚨🌕| There is clearly a good chance that David de Gea will become a free agent. Andre Onana is one of the options that #mufc are considering to replace him if he leaves. United are talking to his representatives but it is not advanced yet. [@David_Ornstein, @talkSPORT] — centredevils. (@centredevils) June 29, 2023

Italian reports have claimed that Inter are already looking at replacements for the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

The club are looking at Brentford’s David Raya and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin.

After agreeing a fee with Chelsea for Mason Mount, United will be aiming to advance to other positions, i.e., a goalkeeper and a striker.

Ten Hag is an admirer of Onana, having worked with him at Ajax.

The 27 year old goalkeeper is exceptional on the ball and would be a massive upgrade on David de Gea.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.