Benfica are not expected to change asking price for Man United target Gonçalo Ramos

Benfica has confirmed the price that Manchester United would be expected to pay in order to secure a deal for striker Gonçalo Ramos this transfer window.

Record reported yesterday that the Portuguese club set a transfer fee of €80 million for the 22-year-old.

Also on Tuesday, the Daily Mail claimed that Benfica president Rui Costa believes that United will fork out £69 million for the Portuguese striker.

Ramos has been on United’s radar since his breakout performance at the 2022 World Cup, during which he scored a hat-trick and bagged an assist during Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16.

Last month, United sent some of their scouts to observe Benfica’s 5-1 thumping of Portimonense, a game in which Ramos got on the scoresheet as per a report from The Peoples Person.

This followed a report claiming that the Red Devils were preparing an offer for Ramos, which would see them pay in the range of £70 million-£100 million for the striker.

Should United ultimately decide to submit an official bid for Ramos, they may face stern competition from several other major European clubs who have also expressed interest in the youngster.

A Bola reported that Paris Saint-Germain has identified Ramos as a top transfer target, particularly given the club’s desire to sign a striker.

Benfica on Wednesday rejected an offer of €50 million plus bonuses for Ramos, however, it was not confirmed whether United or PSG were the ones to submit the failed bid.

It was later revealed that Newcastle United have also expressed interest in the player, potentially fanning the flames for a heated bidding war.

With 19 goals and two assists in his 2022-23 Liga Portugal campaign, Ramos effectively carried his scintillating World Cup form into his club career.

Should United wish to get their hands on Ramos, they will have to act fast in order to beat the competition.

Still, given the 22-year-old’s costly price tag, the Red Devils may need to think twice given their tight transfer budget.