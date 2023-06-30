Chelsea would hope add-ons in Mason Mount’s transfer fee aren’t triggered



Manchester United’s first signing of the transfer window is all set to come through the door after they agreed a fee with Chelsea for Mason Mount.

Matt Law of The Telegraph reports that a medical is scheduled for Monday after which the move can be made official, just in time for Erik ten Hag to work with the player in pre-season.

United have agreed a fee of £55 million for the player, with a further £5 million in add-ons which were initially described as “difficult”.

The latest report seems to confirm the same.

It states that if the add-ons are triggered, the sale will end up being “an unmitigated disaster” for Chelsea and will be like an “almighty slap in the face”.

It points to the add-ons being related to the team’s success with Mount.

Add-ons are generally related to wins in competitions, while for some players, they can pertain to individual accomplishments.

Notably, Anthony Martial had a Ballon d’Or clause in the deal negotiated with AS Monaco for his departure.

While the details of the £5 million in add-ons remain unclear, it is likely that United won’t mind paying the extra fee because that would mean Mount’s transfer has been an unqualified success.

For now, this deal looks like it saves face for both parties. United can say they didn’t budge and are still paying £55 million plus difficult add-ons which would anyways make the deal more than worth it.

On the other hand, the Stamford Bridge outfit can say they extracted more from United even after the latter said they won’t negotiate on the third bid of £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Ultimately, if the reports are anything to go by, it is a unique deal where the buyer will hope they end up paying more, while the seller will pray that it doesn’t end up being the case.

