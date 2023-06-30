Confirmed: Ethan Laird signs for Birmingham City

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Ethan Laird, with the fullback set to join Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old saw an option for a further twelve months in his contract triggered earlier this month.

But, as reported by The People Person at the time, Laird remained in the shop window, with the player intent on securing regular first team football.

As a result, the fullback has joined Birmingham City on a permanent basis, having spent several years out on loan.

Last season’s spell at Queens Park Rangers was his fourth loan move and inarguably his most successful.

He quickly established himself as a fan favourite in London, with his direct attacking style of play earning him 32 Championship appearances.

It is somewhat surprising that Laird did not end up extending his stay at QPR, although competition for his signature was rife, with a number of clubs in England’s second tier keen.

At Birmingham, Laird will link up with former teammate and fellow United academy alumni Tahith Chong, who is a key player for The Blues.

The fee remains undisclosed, although Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic claims that United agreed to sell Laird for £750,000 plus “a good sell on clause.”

While Laird clearly possesses plenty of potential, the lack of progress in talks to tie the player down to a fresh deal, along with his need for regular action, probably make a parting of the ways a sensible option.

With Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka returning to form last term, the pathway for Laird into the first team is well and truly blocked, particularly given that Erik ten Hag could be on the look out for another signing at right back in future transfer windows.

Nevertheless, many fans will be somewhat disappointed to see another promising academy graduate leave the club, following on from the recent departure of Zidane Iqbal.