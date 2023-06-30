Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho eyeing Fred reunion



Manchester United finally got their summer transfer window up and running but for the window to be truly successful, outgoings will be required to fund further incomings.

Mason Mount’s deal was announced on Thursday and a medical has been scheduled for Monday but with limited funds at Erik ten Hag’s disposal, further signings will be difficult.

Andre Onana of Inter Milan seems to be the top target in case long-term No 1 David de Gea does not sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

However, United and Inter still remain apart in terms of valuation and the Red Devils are hamstrung due to their inability to move on players who are on huge wages and on long contracts.

Fred on his way out

One player who has been earmarked for a move away this summer is Fred. The Brazilian is set to fall further below in the pecking order now that the Chelsea man is set to arrive.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star made 56 appearances across all competitions and while it may seem like he did get the chance to play, the Brazil international started just 23 times with only 12 starts coming in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old is reportedly a target for Fulham with manager Marco Silva spotted talking to Fred after the final game of the season in which Fred registered a fantastic assist.

His big-game ability and relentless pressing quality have been used extremely well by Ten Hag but Fred’s passing still remains as weak as ever and that is something Ten Hag wanted to upgrade.

As per The Sun Online, Jose Mourinho‘s Roma have emerged as surprising suitors for the midfielder. Mourinho was the one who had brought Fred to United back in 2018 for €59million.

“Jose signed Fred for Manchester United and he remains a big, big fan of the player. He will not be a regular starter next season which has put Jose and Roma on red alert.

“For Mourinho, Fred would be a key player and someone he’d be looking to build a midfield around. Roma’s midfield is aging and is in desperate need of new faces.”

Roma want Fred but can they afford him?

A lot of ageing players have gone to Serie A in order to extend their professional careers and it has worked out well with former United stars Chris Smalling and Nemanja Matic enjoying their stints at Roma.

Fred could be about to join his former colleagues but whether Roma can afford to pay Fred’s wages remains to be seen.

According to a previous The Peoples Person report, United have valued the Brazilian at £20million and he is currently on £120,000 as per Capology.

The same outlet has also revealed that Paulo Dybala, who is their current highest earner, earns less than United’s midfielder. That could prove to be a major stumbling block.