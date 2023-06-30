Inter Milan confirm Manchester United in talks to sign Andre Onana

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in Andre Onana while speaking at a the Gran Gala in Rimini.

As reported by The Peoples Person, talks are expected to take place over the Cameroonian’s future soon.

United are in need of a new goalkeeper given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding David de Gea’s future.

And even if the Spaniard were to extend his stay at Old Trafford, it is generally accepted that Onana is a far better fit for Erik ten Hag’s preferred style of play.

The Inter shot stopper is among the best in the world at helping his team in the build up phase and playing out from the back, as he demonstrated in the Champioons League final against Manchester City.

With Inter’s CEO now confirming United’s interest, a potential move is looking more and more likely.

“Manchester United have expressed an interest which may or may not lead to an offer in the next few days,” Marotta said, as relayed by The Athletic.

“Once that happens, both Inter and the player will carefully assess it.”

It is worth noting that, according to Marotta, an offer is yet to arrive. Inter may not have to wait too long for that, however, with Gianluca Di Marzio earlier suggesting that a bid could come as soon as tonight.

Manchester United begin their preseason preparations next week and would certainly like to have a couple of new faces in the door if possible.

Mason Mount looks certain to be among them, with a medical scheduled for Monday, but signing Onana as well would perhaps be an even bigger coup.