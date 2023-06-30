Manchester United ask David de Gea to stick around as goalkeeping mess rages on



Manchester United may have solved their midfield conundrum but Erik ten Hag is getting sleepless nights due to the uncertainty surrounding the goalkeeper’s position.

Long-term No 1 David de Gea was close to agreeing a new long-term deal on reduced wages despite numerous error-strewn performances over the course of the last season.

The Dutch manager kept backing him but recent reports suggested that he was so unhappy that the club was forced to rescind their initial offer and put on the table a whole new one that would see further his wages further curtailed.

There is a growing chance that the Spaniard might not remain at Old Trafford and that is leading to a mad scramble for cover.

DDG fallout and other GK options

Dean Henderson wants to leave despite the prospect of becoming No 1 at his boyhood club and join Nottingham Forest but those talks are currently being delayed.

Tom Heaton‘s move to Premier League new boys Luton Town has been blocked and despite interest from other sides, he might be forced to stay.

With so little clarity and the deal for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana still being held up due to difference in valuation, De Gea has been asked to stick around.

United not given up on De Gea with his contract up today. Club want him to enjoy his wedding to Edurne this weekend then talk again. But he is effectively being asked to hang around in case they can't get a new number one. — Neil Custis (@ncustisTheSun) June 30, 2023

Neil Custis of The Sun tweeted, “United not given up on De Gea with his contract up today. Club want him to enjoy his wedding to Edurne this weekend then talk again.

“But he is effectively being asked to hang around in case they can’t get a new number one.”

The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent after midnight and even though he was free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club, no suitors presented themselves.

Not too many elite European sides want the Spain international as No 1 and even on reduced wages, he is certain to break the wage structure of numerous teams.

DDG could still remain

Saudi Arabian teams have stepped forth but whether the Premier League winner would want to go and play in Asia remains to be seen.

And that is a reason behind why United are relaxed about the whole situation. They are still in discussions with the player and a new deal could yet be agreed as per The Athletic.

“Talks between the two parties are ongoing and it remains in the balance as to whether De Gea will accept the new offer that was put in front of him. There is interest in him from Saudi Arabia.”

This has the makings of a summer saga. De Gea staying as the reserve option is unlikely while United’s current budget scenario will not allow them to spend heavily on a goalie this summer.

