Manchester United could part ways with Fred and Scott McTominay this summer



Manchester United could look to sell Fred and Scott McTominay this summer.

According to Simon Stone (BBC), there is uncertainty around the futures of the two players.

“Mount’s arrival also raises question marks over the futures of Fred and Scott McTominay.”

“Fulham is a possible destination for Fred and United are open to offers for the 30-year-old Brazilian.”

“McTominay’s situation is more complex.”

McTominay is not Erik ten Hag’s first choice; hence, he could offload him if a suitable bid arrives.

The duo were an integral part of the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Commonly referred to as ‘McFred’, they symbolised the chaotic times under the Norwegian manager.

United’s midfield got dominated in almost every game they played.

While both are competent midfielders, none is good enough to start for Man United.

The arrival of Mount allows Ten Hag to offload one or both of them.

Stone goes on to talk about how the Englishman is seen more as an attacking midfielder.

Mount would be in direct competition with Christian Eriksen, who jaded out towards the end of the season.

