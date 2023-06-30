Manchester United have “concrete interest” in Justin Bijlow

With David de Gea’s contract expiring imminently, Manchester United are scouring the transfer market for potential recruits in goal.

Andre Onana looks to be the number one target, with Gianluca Di Marzio confirming that The Red Devils will make an official offer this evening.

But contingency plans are often the bedrock of lasting success, and a report from the Netherlands suggests that United are keeping an eye on Erik ten Hag’s old stomping ground for goalkeeping targets.

Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord has firmly established himself as one of the best young shot stoppers in Europe, with the 25-year-old already a winner of two Eredivisie titles.

Dutch outlet 1908 claims that Man United have a “concrete interest” in two-time Johan Cruyff shield-winning player.

Curiously, the report entertains the idea that United might not only sign Bijlow in addition to Onana, but also renew De Gea’s contract as well.

That would be an incredibly fanciful notion, and one no sane club would act on.

All three goalkeepers will have very reasonable expectations that they will be starting matches next season, and none of them come cheap in terms of wages (or transfer fees, in two cases).

But that does not necessarily mean that Bijlow would not be an interesting proposition, perhaps as an alternative to Onana should United fail to reach an accord with Inter Milan.

The Feyenoord star is comfortable in possession, commanding when claiming crosses, and looks to be a good shot stopper, although is arguably yet to be tested on the biggest stage.

Bijlow would likely come at a more affordable price despite being the younger of the two players, given that he has just two years remaining on his current contract, at a club whose record departure stands at €25m.

As a budget option with a potentially high upside, Bijlow could well be a shrewd signing for Man United if they find their top targets to be out of reach.