Manchester United negotiations for Andre Onana progressing quickly, first bid soon



With one comes another and that could be the case for Manchester United in this transfer window.

Gianluca di Marzio reports that negotiations between United and Inter Milan for Andre Onana are “progressing quickly” and the first bid may be submitted tonight.

The news comes after growing reports that David de Gea’s time at United is up, prompting the club to prioritise the goalkeeping position.

The Onana interest has seemed the most advanced out of all the targets the club has been linked with and it looks like United are finally acting on it.

Inter are reportedly demanding €50 million for the Cameroonian but there remains room for negotiations.

The Serie A giants are facing difficulties with Financial Fair Play regulations and need to sell assets to balance the books.

In Onana, they have their best option at raising capital. He starred in their run to the UEFA Champions League final where he played a great game against Manchester City.

His ball-playing abilities will be a breath of fresh air and a huge upgrade over De Gea’s tentativeness in possession.

The Spaniard is set to become a free agent after June 30th and with pre-season starting soon, United need to have a confident man in goal.

Dean Henderson‘s future likely lies away from Old Trafford, with Nottingham Forest interested.

Tom Heaton’s potential move to Luton Town was reportedly vetoed by Erik ten Hag as he would have been left without a senior goalkeeper in the event he left along with Henderson.

In Onana, United would be getting the perfect modern goalkeeper who is more suited to Ten Hag’s style of play.

Although the deal remains some way off completion, the first concrete steps towards it by placing a first bid means there could be confidence among the parties that it will eventually happen.

All of a sudden, a transfer window that seemed to be lurching from one failure to another could have two shots in the arm with Onana following closely on the heels of Mason Mount.

