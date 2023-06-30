Manchester United’s Andre Onana pursuit will not be straightforward as mixed reports emerge



Manchester United are in the middle of a full-blown goalkeeping crisis and Erik ten Hag is scrambling to get the house in order before pre-season kicks off.

David de Gea is close to leaving the club as his contract expires on July 1 with no agreement in sight after the club rescinded their first offer and put a new and much lower deal on the table.

Dean Henderson, who is in Carrington currently, will come face-to-face with the United boss and even though the possibility of being retained remains on the table, the Englishman is desperate to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

United’s GK issues

There is also Tom Heaton whose proposed move to Premier League new boys Luton Town was blocked by the Dutch boss and he might just be the No 1 during pre-season.

United are scrambling for cover with many reports suggesting that Inter Milan’s Champions League hero Andre Onana is the club’s top priority.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, an offer of €50million plus bonuses is imminent from United, something Inter will then use to secure Romelu Lukaku’s services permanently.

Interestingly, the report also suggested that the Milan outfit are searching for replacements and their list of alternatives contains two of United’s rumoured targets — Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia and Brentford’s David Raya.

While the Gazetta report seems to think it is only a matter of time before the Cameroonian joins his former Ajax mentor at Old Trafford, Calciomercato have taken a dim view of the situation.

They mention that United’s current budgetary restrictions owing to last summer’s splurge and the protracted takeover saga means the available kitty will not allow the Reds to bid more than €30million.

Mixed reports on United’s Onana chase

Maybe player sales can improve that figure but currently, there remains a discernible difference in valuations and that will be a major sticking point.

“Inter have no intention of listening to offers below 50 million with the initial valuation which, in any case, pushes the requested amount towards more than 60 million.

“Manchester United, who have already spent over 60 million pounds on the Mount coup from Chelsea and had a budget of “only” 100 million, wouldn’t want to go beyond the 30 million mark.”

The Onana transfer will not be as straightforward as many seem to think and United will have to increase their bid but how long it will take remains to be seen.