Manchester United’s goalkeeping crisis means Erik ten Hag could be without No 1 during pre-season



Manchester United have quite the mess to clear up in the goalkeeper’s position before the new season starts. All is not well behind the scenes.

Long-term No 1 David de Gea is close to leaving the club and becomes a free agent at the end of June. At one point it seemed the manager Erik ten Hag was content with having the Spaniard for at least another season.

But recently it came to light that the new contract he was initially being offered was rescinded and a new contract with even lesser wages was put on the table.

DDG could leave

As per ESPN, club sources have denied that development and have claimed that the club and player are relaxed over the situation as they feel the player can still agree a new deal.

“Talks between the two parties “remain open” and a source close to the negotiations has said “both sides are reflecting” before making their next move.

“United sources have denied a report that the club backtracked on a contract extension after De Gea had already signed it himself,” Rob Dawson wrote in his piece.

De Gea has claimed he wants to stay despite interest from Saudi Arabia while Ten Hag is open to keeping him but he wants competition or a new No 1 to come in.

That competition could have come from inside the club but it seems Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, is adamant that he wants to leave.

He is currently in Carrington, recuperating from an injury and could come face-to-face with Ten Hag for the first time. He had famously refused to meet the Dutchman as he did not want to remain as second-fiddle.

“Henderson has not met Ten Hag in person and there dialogue was limited during his season on loan at Forest,” The Manchester Evening News reported.

The Englishman could have got the chance to impress during pre-season but he does not want to prove himself anymore at his boyhood club.

Henderson and Heaton both want to leave

He was promised the No 1 spot by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer but the club never kept their word which infuriated the academy graduate.

Tom Heaton was also close to a move to Premier League new boys Luton Town but with a real danger of United being without a senior keeper for pre-season, Ten Hag had to pull the plug on that deal.

The England international’s move was blocked and he is likely to remain at Old Trafford, especially in the case De Gea does not agree a new deal.

Heaton is desperate to play regularly after hardly getting the chance to represent his boyhood club in his second spell but it seems United’s mismanagement of the situation could force him to stay on.

United are also trying to agree a deal with Inter Milan for Champions League hero Andre Onana but so far the asking price has remained a sticking point due to the club’s budget issues.

The goalkeeping situation is a mess right now and there is a good chance Heaton will play in goal during pre-season unless a solution is reached and fast.