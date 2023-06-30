Nottingham Forest threaten to “pull plug” on Dean Henderson deal

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson‘s proposed move to Nottingham Forest could be on the rocks.

The England international is keen to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis in search of guaranteed first team football.

Forest were thought to be close to sealing a deal for Henderson, with a bid worth up to £30m tabled, as reported by The Peoples Person earlier this month.

That would certainly represent a good deal for Man United given the circumstances surrounding the former Carlisle keeper.

Henderson has absolutely no intention of staying on at United, while Erik ten Hag needs additional funds to retool his squad for the coming season.

As an academy graduate, the goalkeeper would be a rare chance for the club to generate purr profit on a sale, something vital to their effort to stretch their budget in light of Financial Fair Play concerns.

But the farcical contract situation surrounding David de Gea has complicated matters, with Man United unwilling to sanction any departures between the sticks until a resolution is found concerning the Spaniard.

And now Football Insider claims that Nottingham Forest are considering pulling the plug on the proposal altogether.

While Henderson was their priority target leading into the transfer window, United’s hesitancy in allowing the transfer to go through has forced Forest to seek alternatives.

With the Midland’s club now looking at other targets to potential replace last season’s loanee, Man United risk missing out on a valuable opportunity to bring in much-needed funds.

The good will gained by Henderson while at Forest in the campaign gone is sure to have played a part in the kind of fee The Red Devils were able to negotiate, and they may struggle to procure such favourable terms from another suitor.

Manchester United are running the risk of setting back their summer plans as a result of a lack of decisive action. A conclusion to the David de Gea problem will need to be found sooner rather than later.