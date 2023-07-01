AC Milan aiming to offset Sandro Tonali loss by bringing in Donny van de Beek



Manchester United belatedly got their summer transfer business up and running and it could now lead to several first-teamers leaving for pastures new.

After three failed bids, Chelsea finally agreed to sell Mason Mount to the Red Devils and the English international solves a very particular piece of the midfield puzzle.

Last season, manager Erik ten Hag had to contend with numerous injuries which forced the club to dip into the loan market in January.

Rather unsurprisingly, Marcel Sabitzer also got injured towards the end of the season and he did not have the impact required to earn himself a permanent move.

The position that suffered the most was the No 8 position with Fred and Scott McTominay not proving to be good enough while Christian Eriksen seemed to lack the legs as the season progressed.

Mount’s arrival means Donny’s exit is likely

Bruno Fernandes had to be shifted around but he hardly got a rest and now Mount’s arrival fixes all of this. His versatility is a huge asset with the 24-year-old also able to put in a shift out on the wings if required.

The Chelsea academy graduate can play both as the deep-lying playmaker alongside Casemiro and double up as the attacking midfielder allowing Fernandes to be used more sparingly with devastating effect.

The England international’s arrival has already meant alarm bells have started ringing for Fred, who is being eyed by Fulham and Roma, as well as Donny van de Beek.

The former Ajax star was the one brought in to provide competition for the attacking midfielder spot while also having the ability to double up as the central midfielder.

The Dutchman has endured a torrid few seasons since his €39million move to Manchester in 2020. He has started a total of 23 games in three seasons.

While former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not trust him, his fortunes have not changed under former Ajax mentor Ten Hag.

The 26-year-old managed just four starts before he suffered a season-ending injury and with funds tight, it is expected that Van de Beek will be sold to raise further capital.

There were previous reports that the Amsterdam club could be ready to re-sign him while numerous Serie A sides have expressed an interest to sign him on loan.

United would prefer a straight sale in order to recoup some money and Fichajes have reported that AC Milan could be the answer.

AC Milan in for Donny

The Serie A giants are willing to spend €20million for the Dutch international who is admired by Milan manager Stefano Pioli.

“Donny van de Beek is undoubtedly one of the worst signings in the history of Manchester United, now having the exit door of Old Trafford wide open throughout this summer, being able to have a golden opportunity in the Series A by the hand of AC Milan.

“AC Milan would try to reinforce its midfield with a footballer who at the San Siro has the approval of the Italian coach Stefano Pioli, who has been the main supporter of said signing, for which the rossonero team could pay close to 20 million euros.”

The report mentions that Milan need reinforcements following the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United and Van de Beek could be the perfect solution.

The midfielder is valued at €13million as per Transfermarkt and his contract is valid until 2025. This might be the best chance to sell him for a sizeable fee.

