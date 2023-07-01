Manchester United have “promised” Erik ten Hag that Andre Onana will arrive



Manchester United’s second signing of the transfer window could be close and it is one that will reportedly fulfil the board’s promise to Erik ten Hag.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Ten Hag has personally asked for Onana, his goalkeeper from his time at Ajax, and the club has “promised” to buy him for the manager.

It is a huge development as the manager is in search of a new No 1 after David de Gea’s contract expired at the end of June.

Although the club remains in contact with the Spaniard, it is unlikely that he will remain the first choice even if he ends up staying.

United have recently gone all guns blazing for Onana. The People’s Person reported that the negotiations between Inter and United are “progressing quickly” and the first bid could arrive soon.

The deal is seemingly easier to conclude as Inter need to sell urgently to avoid falling prey to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Marcelo Brozovic has already been sold to Al-Nassr and for further reinforcements to arrive, another sale is needed.

Onana is reportedly available for around €50 million, which fits under United’s budget despite splashing an initial £55 million.

It comes as no surprise that Ten Hag has asked the club to purchase the Cameroonian.

He displaced long-serving Samir Handanovic at Inter in his first season and his build-up skills transformed the Serie A giants’ game as they made a fairytale run to the UEFA Champions League final.

Add to that the Dutchman’s history with Onana- he was a key part of Ten Hag’s Ajax side which defied expectations to reach the semifinal of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season- it makes sense that the manager wants to go for the tried and tested.

The deal ticks all boxes- affordable, familiar with the manager’s style of play, fills a glaring hole in the squad, player eager to join, club eager to sell.

It is looking like the board’s promise to Ten Hag will come true after all.



