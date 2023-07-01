Manchester United plotting Aurelien Tchouameni move after Erik ten Hag’s orders



Manchester United have already strengthened their midfield but further additions could be in the pipeline with the future of several stars up in the air.

Mason Mount’s capture could prove to be the missing piece of the midfield puzzle but several departures will be required if United are to pursue other targets due to the budget restrictions.

And that could see the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek leave for pastures new. To compensate for that, the Red Devils will require further strengthening.

Tchouameni back on United’s radar

In a rather sensational report, Spanish publication Nacional (via Football365) have claimed that Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni “will leave” this summer.

Despite arriving only a season ago, the Frenchman is ready “to pack his bags” and Erik ten Hag reportedly believes he would be the “ideal candidate” to slot alongside former Real star Casemiro.

Both would be “totally compatible”, with the France international bringing great defensive awareness and progressive quality to the table.

Tchouameni ranked in the top one percentile for interceptions and pass completion rate last season. (stats via Fbref)

Such is the boss’ admiration that he has even “ordered various members of the board of directors to travel to the capital of Spain” to agree a deal.

This “special willingness to welcome him into their ranks” has impressed the France midfielder but Los Blancos will not “settle for less than €80m (£69m)”.

That was the same price they paid Monaco last season for the 23-year-old’s services.

United planning meeting to beat Arsenal

The report further adds that United officials are set to have a “meeting with Florentino Perez and other representatives of Madrid” in a bid to beat off competition from Arsenal.

Considering United’s budgetary restrictions, that might seem to be a major issue. United still need to add another goalkeeper apart from an elite striker.

The club’s player sale record is also not great with many players costing huge sums with high wages, making it difficult to shift for any considerable profit.

This report must be taken with a pinch of salt. Tchouameni impressed in his debut La Liga season and Real Madrid would never agree to such a sale.

