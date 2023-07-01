Manchester United reject Borussia Dortmund’s loan offer for Jadon Sancho



Manchester United may have successfully landed their first deal of the summer transfer window but a lot of work remains to be done as manager Erik ten Hag targets further improvement.

Mason Mount’s capture may have solved the midfield puzzle but a new goalkeeper and an elite striker remain priorities. However, with a limited budget, the Red Devils will need to depend on player sales.

Inter Milan are set to quote €50million for Andre Onana while Harry Kane, who is the United boss’ top striker target, is expected to cost €100million and even that might not get the deal done.

Sancho remains a saleable asset

Midfield trio of Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek have been earmarked for departure while club captain Harry Maguire‘s future also remains unclear.

The biggest sale could be that of Jadon Sancho. The English winger had arrived amidst a lot of fanfare for €85million but has not managed to live up to the hype.

Under Ten Hag, the 23-year-old began promisingly but soon fizzled out and he managed only seven goals and three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The England international lacked the appetite for a fight and seemed scared to take his man on, instead choosing to take the safer option which often infuriated fans and his manager.

The Dutchman kept backing him, which included sending him to the Netherlands to recuperate both physically and mentally, but Sancho never managed to deliver when required.

Now his place is also under threat with Antony preferred on the right wing and Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho covering the left wing spot.

United are even prepared to listen to offers for him but only permanent ones as Borussia Dortmund found out. As per The Daily Star, the Bundesliga giants attempted a “sneaky loan swoop” which was swiftly rejected.

“Manchester United have rejected a bid from Borussia Dortmund to take Jadon Sancho back on loan.

“The Reds have dismissed the Borussia inquiry out of hand as they have no intention of allowing Sancho, 23, to return there on a temporary basis.

Loan bid rejected, open to permanent departure

“They are, however, willing to listen to those clubs interested in buying the England winger on a permanent basis. Anything in the region of £45m may prove sufficient for them to do business this summer.”

A sale would signify a dramatic fall from grace for a career that promised so much. Fans still have faith in Sancho but it remains to be seen if he has the mentality to succeed in the Premier League.

United are not the most stable environment and Sancho is feeling the heat under Ten Hag who expects results and does not carry any passengers in the team.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the United winger but his wages might prove to be a problem.