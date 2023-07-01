Manchester United to take on Chelsea for Aston Villa’s World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez



Manchester United finally got their summer business underway but whatever little progress they have made so far is being threatened by the emerging goalkeeping crisis.

After spending 12 years at Old Trafford, David de Gea seems unlikely to extend his stay. He is currently a free agent and getting married.

United were close to a contract agreement but following numerous gaffes, they rescinded their previous offer and put in a whole new one which has caused a lot of consternation in the Spaniard’s camp.

The Red Devils still retain hope that the 32-year-old will stick around as there is not much clamour for his signature.

United’s GK conundrum

Such is the confusion and mismanagement that Dean Henderson‘s proposed move to Nottingham Forest is in danger of collapsing while Tom Heaton’s move to Luton Town has been blocked.

With pre-season days away, United could effectively be rendered without a No 1 and talks are being accelerated with Inter Milan for Andre Onana.

Another option United are reportedly eyeing is Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez. The Peoples Person had reported that the World Cup winner is looking to move to a Champions League club.

Now Football Transfers have reported that United and Chelsea are set to go head-to-head for the Argentine with Ten Hag keen on the move as he feels the shot-stopper could form a solid connection with compatriot Lisandro Martinez.

Fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino has taken over Chelsea, who are also struggling with issues at the back, and he wants the Villa shot-stopper to join his new project.

“Manchester United are ready to battle Chelsea for Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez. We are told that Erik ten Hag hopes to team him up with fellow Argentina teammate Lisandro Martinez.

“The Dutchman feels the connection they have playing together for the national team will benefit Man Utd’s defence next season.”

The Argentine international’s ambitions of playing in Europe can be met by United with Chelsea qualifying outside the European places last season.

He has a contract till 2027 and is valued at €28million as per Transfermarkt but at 30, he knows this is the last chance of earning a move to a big club.

Emi Martinez could be the answer

Unai Emery is open to letting him go for the right price but United will have difficulties if the price is kept on the higher side due to their budgetary constraints.

Martinez is Premier League-proven and has an elite mentality, something Ten Hag wants from all his players.

His biggest strengths are his sweeping ability which placed him in the top 97 percentile among all goalies last season and his ability to command the box as seen from his placement in the top 99 percentile for crosses stopped. (via fbref)

Compared to De Gea, these are great traits to have and certainly an improvement over what the Spaniard has brought to the table.