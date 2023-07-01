Manchester United willing to spend €60million to secure the services of Atalanta superstar Rasmus Hojlund



With Champions League nights returning to Old Trafford and expectant fans hoping for a title charge, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows the importance of strengthening all across the park.

The club have already agreed to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea while talks are ongoing with Inter Milan for Andre Onana as a replacement for David de Gea, a problem position for some time.

But before the window had even opened, it was evident where the Red Devils needed to strengthen the most — up front as the club struggled for goals last term.

United were the lowest scorers among Premier League teams to have qualified for any European competition via league placements with only one player scoring more than double digit goals in the league.

United’s goalscoring woes

Marcus Rashford was sensational but even he struggled at certain times as the lone man up top. While he can certainly do a more than decent job, he thrives off the left and that is where he can be most dangerous.

The less said about Anthony Martial the better. The Frenchman once again flattered to deceive and was constantly injured and lackadaisical when presented with an opportunity.

Loan signing Wout Weghorst has already departed and it is high time the 20-time English league champions bring in someone of repute to carry the goalscorer’s burden.

Tottenham record scorer Harry Kane was said to be Ten Hag’s preferred choice but so far, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has remained adamant that he would rather sell to a foreign club than strengthen a direct rival.

United had to shift focus elsewhere as reports emerged which suggested that Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund was being eyed for a summer move.

The Dane had scored 10 goals and registered four assists from 20 starts and his goal involvement ratio stood at an impressive one in every 135 minutes.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Bergamo-based outfit got greedy and decided to levy an United tax which would potentially see the 20-year-old cost €100million.

The fact that he was still raw and had only one season of elite European football experience coupled with the unrealistic asking price, United’s interest seemed to have died down.

Not as per Fichajes though. They have reported that Ten Hag remains an admirer and wants to bring the Denmark international to Old Trafford in the summer.

Rasmus the chosen one?

Keeping in mind their budgetary constraints, the Reds are said to be willing to spend up to €60million for the former Sturm Graz striker.

“Hojlund’s great performance has led the Old Trafford team to assess his signing, being willing, according to the latest information, to put 60 million euros on the table that would obviously be accepted immediately by Atalanta.

“Having offers not only from United but also from other teams from Serie A or LaLiga, although everything indicates that United will be the destination chosen by Rasmus Hojlund,” the report stated.

Hojlund is valued at €45million as per Transfermarkt and he could be Atalanta’s record sale if it goes through. It would represent a profit of almost €43m from what they paid for him last summer.