Manchester United women bid farewell to four players as contracts expire

Manchester United Women have announced the departure of four players at the conclusion of their contracts today.

Tara Bourne, Jade Moore, Estelle Cascarino and Aissatou Tounkara will all leave United today.

Bourne signed her first professional contract with United in August 2021 after coming up through the academy.

She made her first-team debut in the Reds 6-0 FA Cup win over Burnley, before enjoying successful loan spells at Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Moore signed for the Reds in January 2022 and made nine appearances for the club, scoring two goals. She then went on loan to Reading.

Cascarino joined the club on loan and made two appearances for Skinner’s side but has now returned to her parent club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Tounkara has left the club by mutual consent.

She made five appearances for the club since signing for them last August.

Also formally announcing his departure today was Assistant Manager, Martin Ho, who left after three and a half years at the club.

In a statement the club said that Ho “departs with the club’s best wishes, as he pursues new opportunities.”

Taking to Twitter, Ho addressed the fans in a heartfelt note saying, “To the most passionate, loyal and enthusiastic fan base in the world! You are unbelievable. From the moment I came to the club, I knew you were something special.”

United have yet to make a signing this transfer window but rumours continue to swirl around key targets.