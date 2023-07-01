Rasmus Hojlund: Atalanta reject €35 million bid from Man United



Manchester United have made a bid for Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund, according to Corriere dello Sport.

United are known to be in the market for a striker this summer, having lost Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo last year and still being without Mason Greenwood.

With top targets Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being priced out of reach, the Red Devils have set their sights at less expensive options and Hojlund has risen to the top of the list.

There have been varying reports about how much United want to pay for the 22 year old and how much Atalanta are willing to accept, with some reports claiming they had slapped a €100 million price tag on his head.

But CdS today are painting a much more palatable picture as far as United fans are concerned.

Thrown into a long article about Juventus’ interest in Hojlund as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, whom they are hoping to sell for around the €80m mark, the outlet claims that United have already opened the bidding for the Danish star.

“Atalanta have already rejected an offer of €35 million from United”, CdS says, before going on to claim that the Serie A outfit are holding out for a figure that “fluctuates between €40-€45 million”.

If United are really only €5 million away from the asking price, then aside from a potential bidding war with Juve, it should be an easy deal for them to close.

Hojlund himself recently dropped such a strong hint he was coming to Old Trafford that it was impossible to read any other way. He seemed to believe it was happening.

Christian Eriksen has also been singing his international teammate’s praises publicly.

Doubts persist as to whether the young Dane has enough experience to lead the line at a club like United, but it would certainly be a signing that would get fans buzzing.

Tall, powerful and a lethal finisher, Hojlund has been compared to Erling Haaland and with a €40-€45 million price point, he represents far better value for money than the likes of Randal Kolo Muani, priced at €100m by Eintracht Frankfurt, and Gonçalo Ramos, priced at €80m by Benfica.

Juve, for their part, will have to hope they can get a good price on Vlahovic to join the bidding for Hojlund.

United would do well to close the deal before the Old Lady gets the opportunity to do so.