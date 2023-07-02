David de Gea does not want to remain as a backup option at Manchester United



Manchester United opening summer transfer window business saw them solve their midfield issue but the goalkeeping nightmare continues to rage on.

David de Gea was close to agreeing a new long-term deal albeit on reduced wages but his continued errors forced a rethink from Erik ten Hag and the club rescinded that offer and put on the table a new one with even less pay.

Despite the Dutch manager’s public backing, it was painful to see the Spaniard struggle to adapt to the manager’s demands.

The 32-year-old kept struggling to play out from the back which prompted Ten Hag to ask his keeper to go long.

DDG struggled under ETH

While against weaker teams, it did not prove to be a problem but against teams who are relentless pressing machines, it allowed the opposition to mount wave after wave of attacks.

De Gea’s reluctance to come off his line and inability to command his box meant United had to deploy a deep defensive line, against the boss’ demands.

It was pretty evident that United needed a new No 1 but due to budget restrictions, it had seemed like the Spain international would end up staying for at least one more season.

The Spanish shot-stopper was surprised with the new offer and the club allowed his contract to run down and officially the 32-year-old is now a free agent.

There is not much interest for De Gea’s services with the exception of a few Saudi Arabian clubs. United had asked him to stick around and there was a possibility that he might be kept on in case a deal with Andre Onana was not agreed.

Inter Milan are currently asking for £50million and such a splurge would put United’s efforts to sign an elite striker in danger of collapsing.

Other low-cost alternatives like Justin Bijlow, Yann Sommer and Kevin Trapp are also being monitored and the United No 1 is not happy with playing second fiddle.

Football Insider have revealed that De Gea has no interest in remaining at Old Trafford as backup and is open to quitting after 12 years in Manchester.

DDG does not want backup role

“David de Gea is set to walk away from Man United following the expiry of his contract on Friday (30 June), sources have told Football Insider.

“Football Insider has been told by a source close to the former Spain international that the goalkeeper has little desire to stay at Old Trafford as a backup option to a new arrival.”

Such is the goalkeeping crisis at the moment that United have effectively delayed Dean Henderson‘s Nottingham Forest move and blocked Tom Heaton’s move to Luton Town.

The Red Devils are staring at the prospect of having no No 1 during pre-season. It will be interesting to see how this all pans out in the end.