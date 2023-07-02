David de Gea set for Cristiano Ronaldo reunion as Al-Nassr present lucrative offer



David de Gea’s future at Manchester United has become a long saga this summer but it could be about to end if recent reports are to be believed.

The Sun claims that De Gea has been offered a lucrative contract by Al-Nassr, worth around £250k/week to join Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Arabian club.

The Spaniard is currently a free agent after his contract with United expired on June 30th.

United have since said that discussions remain open over a potential new deal but a lot of compromise will be needed by either side if a deal is to be agreed.

The club reportedly rescinded an offer which was acceptable to the four-time Man United Player of the Year winner, then offered further reduced terms later in the season.

It could have eroded any remaining goodwill as the club has lurched from one stance to another.

As The People’s Person reported, United legend Rio Ferdinand called out the club for their handling of the whole matter.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s search for a new goalkeeper doesn’t instil confidence in De Gea’s chances of staying at the club. Links with Andre Onana have gathered pace while Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow has also emerged as a target.

Al-Nassr, and the Saudi league as a whole, has become a happy landing place this summer for some of world football’s biggest stars.

Ronaldo’s current club has already landed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and remain in talks to sign Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech despite a failed medical.

For De Gea, it is clear that he will have to choose between competitiveness in Europe on a reduced role and wage, or a spell in Saudi where the pay cut will not be as big.

It is quite a fall from grace for the player who was handed a £375k/week contract when his move to Real Madrid was scuppered and was regarded as the best in the world.

