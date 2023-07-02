How well did Manchester United handle their injuries compared to the rest of the Premier League?

Premier Injuries, a website run by Ben Dinnery that records every injury in the Premier League, has revealed how well Manchester United did to handle their injuries in pursuit of success on the field.

As exhibited in a graphic displayed in The Athletic, Man United suffered 34 total injuries during the 2022-23 season; the sixth most in the league.



Source: The Athletic

The question remains, however, whether these injuries crippled United’s performance, particularly when the club lacked key players in certain positions on the pitch.

By getting to the both domestic cup finals and the Europa League quarter-finals, the Red Devils played 61 games in all competitions; the most matches out of any Premier League team.

This heavy schedule meant that squad rotation would be necessary as the team sought to remain as fresh as possible.

One key position where United was glaringly lacking was that of striker.

As United’s only natural striker following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Anthony Martial suffered yet another injury-riddled season.

Out with a hamstring injury for two game weeks, three with an injured Achilles tendon, four with a back injury, and another seven with a hip injury and an unspecified ailment, the French attacker played just 21 Premier League games while making three Europa League appearances. (Stats via Transfermarkt)

Martial’s unreliability made it necessary for United to sign a striker on loan in January, namely an ineffective Wout Weghorst.

It is due to the lack of firepower up front that the Red Devils are yet again on the hunt for a striker, with the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Rasmus Hojlund, and Harry Kane all being mentioned as potential targets.

While Lisandro Martinez and Rafael Varane were both sidelined for extended periods throughout the season, United’s defence was far better equipped to handle these defensive setbacks.

Luke Shaw shone as a makeshift centre back, building an effective partnership with Victor Lindelof that exhibited United’s defensive depth.

Frustratingly, it’s United’s bitter rivals Manchester City that set the bar for player and injury management.

While City played just one game less than United this season, their injured players missed less than half the games and actual days that United did.

Notably, no City player was sidelined for more than two months.



source: The Athletic

Although United fared better than the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool in terms of total injuries suffered, it is the Premier League champions who they will need to compete with if they hope to remain competitive this season.

Despite their hectic schedule, City recorded the fewest days missed (447) and the fewest games missed (62) through injury.

Essentially, there are two lessons that United can learn from City when it comes to injury management.

Firstly, City are in the midst of rolling out their new Athlete Management System, thereby showing their understanding that data insights and forensically tracking incidence can help to limit injuries.

Secondly, City built a sprawling squad with plenty of depth, whereby their players could be rotated on a regular basis.

Should United hope to compete with their rivals for silverware and ensure that they get the best out of their key players with minimal injury concerns, they will need to get busy in the transfer market to expand their squad depth.