Manchester City plot stunning bid for long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong



Manchester City are contemplating making a move for Barcelona midfielder and reported Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

Pep Guardiola is keen on signing the Netherlands international in what would be a major transfer blow and a slap to the face of Erik ten Hag.

Last summer, the United boss made De Jong his top target but a dispute over the player’s deferred wages that he was owed by the Blaugrana coupled with a reluctance to make the switch to Old Trafford rendered a move almost impossible.

It has been repeatedly indicated that United still retain an interest in De Jong.

However, now that the Red Devils have sealed a deal for Chelsea’s Mason Mount, it’s hard to see a pursuit for De Jong materializing.

Ten Hag is working with a tight transfer budget and is also seeking to add a striker as well as the services of a modern goalkeeper.

According to The Sun, “Pep Guardiola is mulling over a move for Frenkie de Jong — after Manchester City’s boss walked away from a Declan Rice bid.

“But Barcelona will want up to the £90million that Guardiola was prepared to pay in his attempts to sign West Ham ace Rice.

“The City chief is keen to bring in a new midfielder after Ilkay Gundogan turned down a new deal and opted for a move to the Nou Camp instead.”

As per the report, De Jong is aware that Barcelona are open to selling him should the right proposal arrive. He is not guaranteed of remaining in Spain next season.

The 26-year-old has three years remaining on his £400,000 a week after tax contract with Barca.

Should City emerge successful in their efforts to bring De Jong to the Etihad, it would be embarrassing for United who could not sign the player after more than three months of chasing him.

