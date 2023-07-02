Manchester United end Diogo Costa pursuit in favour of Andre Onana

Manchester United are no longer pursuing the signing of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa after deciding to direct their efforts toward signing Inter Milan’s Andre Onana.

Portuguese daily newspaper Correio da Manhã reports that while United previously expressed interest in the Portuguese shot stopper, no formal offer for the 23 year old was ever received by Porto.

The Peoples Person previously reported that while the Red Devils could secure Costa’s transfer by triggering his €75 million release clause, the club is unwilling to fork out such as hefty fee for the goalkeeper – a claim that Correio da Manhã makes as well.

While a standout player for FC Porto last season with 16 clean sheets in 33 Liga Portugal appearances and four clean sheets in eight Champions League games, the Portuguese giants are required to raise funds given their current financial situation.

It was previously reported that Porto needed to raise £45 million by June 30 in order to comply with FFP regulations, allowing a window of opprtunity for a club to snap up the Portugal international at a discount.

But that did not come to pass and with that deadline expired, a cut price deal is no longer on the table for Costa. As such, CdM say in today’s edition that United’s interest has now ended.

United’s decision to bow out of the race for Costa’s signature is believed to be because of their focus on signing Inter Milan shot stopper Andre Onana.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed on Sunday that United already reached out to the Italian club to inquire about Onana’s transfer and that a deal largely depends on the Red Devils’ willingness to submit an official offer for the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

It has been widely reported that while United are expected to prepare a bid of €45 million plus €5 million in variables for Onana, Inter are looking for a base fee of €50 million for the player along with €10 million in add-ons.

It has been reported that United’s new director of football operations, David Harrison, has travelled to Ibiza where he is expected to meet with Inter counterpart Piero Ausilio in pursuit of a deal.

With United no longer interested in a deal for Costa, Premier League rivals Chelsea could take advantage and make a move the 23 year old goalkeeper, CdM say.

Although Chelsea were previously believed to be interested in Onana, they abandoned the race for the Inter star, instead choosing to turn their sights to other potential signings.

Despite Costa’s clear talent, United would do well to secure the services of the Cameroonian, who would not only prove to be significantly cheaper than Costa if the reported figures are correct, but also did well to take Inter to last season’s Champions League final and win the Coppa Italia.