Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat



Manchester United may have strengthened their midfield ranks but due to budget issues and the need for further additions, quite a few players are set to be offloaded in order to raise capital.

Three midfielders — Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek are facing uncertain futures. If the Red Devils are forced to sell one or two, another body in midfield will be required.

One of the options United are monitoring is Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan was one of the shining lights of the Qatar World Cup.

The 26-year-old wants to leave and join a big club and was linked with a move to United as well as Barcelona during the January transfer window. Nothing materialised in the end.

Another midfielder in the pipeline

Summer could finally signal his departure with the Serie A side holding out for €30million. It was reported that Atletico Madrid were close to an agreement but nothing has panned out so far.

A lot of clubs across Europe have expressed an interest with the likes of Milan and Bayern Munich joining the chase along with clubs from Saudi Arabia.

#calciomercato Il @ManUtd insiste per #Amrabat. La proposta è irrinunciabile per il calciatore (ingaggio raddoppiato), la #Fiorentina sarebbe disposta a cederlo, ma a minimo 30mln. Intanto bussano alla porta della società viola le squadre arabe… Chi vorrebbero? @TgrRaiToscana pic.twitter.com/hPXyUjO1ii — Sara Meini (@SaraMeini) July 1, 2023

The Morocco international currently earns €36,923 per week according to Capology and as per Rai Sport (via Football Italia), the 20-time English league champions have agreed to double his wages and the midfielder has agreed to those terms.

United agree to Amrabat’s wage demands

“@ManUtd insists on #Amrabat. The proposal is essential for the player (double salary), #Fiorentina would be willing to sell him, but at a minimum of 30 million. Meanwhile, the Arab teams are knocking on the door of the viola club.”

The defensive midfielder featured 49 times across all competitions and recorded one assist and was instrumental in Fiorentina’s road to the UEFA Conference League final.

Amrabat would be an ideal alternative for Casemiro and would allow Ten Hag to rotate and keep the Brazilian fresh for the big occasions.

His passing range for I Viola caught the eye as he recorded a pass completion rate which placed him in the top five percentile and in the top eight percentile for progressive passes (stats via Fbref).

Amrabat would make for a smart addition but considering United’s tight budget, a move certainly remains beyond reach currently.