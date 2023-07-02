Home » Manchester United in talks with Facundo Pellistri over new and improved long-term deal

Manchester United in talks with Facundo Pellistri over new and improved long-term deal

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United are currently in talks with Facundo Pellistri over a new and improved offer.

This is according to The Manchester Evening News, who report that Erik ten Hag is keen to hold on to the highly-talented Uruguayan, who is firmly within his plans for the future.

However, Pellistri could be offered a temporary exit from the club before the ink is dry on the contract, with the club exploring loan possibilities for the winger.

The MEN’s Rich Fay states, “Ten Hag is a big fan of the 21-year-old, and it is understood United are in talks over an improved long-term contract for him.”

“Though that does not mean he will get a chance next season.”

“United received loan offers from Serie A and La Liga for him during the January window but turned them down in order to oversee his development themselves.”

MEN also notes that a new regulation brought about by the Premier League may effectively work towards United sending Pellistri out on loan.

A modification to Premier League squad registration rules ahead of the upcoming campaign means that Pellistri, despite being 21, will now be regarded as a senior player.

Under the previous directive, he would have qualified as an under-21 player for another season. This means that he would not take up a spot on United’s Premier League squad.

The change now requires U21 players starting from next term to be born on or after 1 January 2002. Pellistri does not fall into this category.

Unless Pellistri enjoys a remarkable pre-season and convinces Ten Hag that he is worthy of a spot in the Premier League squad, a loan exit seems like a more realistic outcome.

It makes sense to let him leave to develop somewhere else as a guaranteed starter, similar to the approach United took with Amad Diallo last season when they let him join Sunderland.

