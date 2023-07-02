Manchester United plotting to hijack Barcelona’s deal for the signing of Victor Roque



Manchester United have made an attempt to hijack Barcelona’s deal for Athletico Paranaense forward Victor Roque.

Barcelona have emerged as clear favourites to sign Roque but according to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, some “powerful clubs” including United have reached out to the player to explore whether they can change his mind.

Roque is inching closer to a Camp Nou move.

However, amidst the Blaugrana’s financial struggles, there is uncertainty as to whether they can officially register the Brazilian.

Barcelona will need to get rid of players first before adding Roque to their ranks.

“It’s claimed there’s already a ‘pre-agreement’ for Vitor Roque to move to Spain in a deal worth €35m plus €10m in bonuses, and only a final document is lacking,” Sport Witness notes.

“Still, it’s claimed some ‘powerful clubs’ have been reaching out to the player’s entourage lately, and Manchester United are one of them.”

“Those clubs are trying to convince the player to change his opinion, but that won’t be easy, since he ‘does not think of something else’ but his move to Barcelona.”

In the event that Barcelona do not manage to successfully register Roque, they may decide to let him stay with Athletico Paranaense on loan.

The precariousness of the 18-year-old’s switch to the Blaugrana has buoyed United, who are on the hunt for a striker this summer.

Roque, who has been dubbed “the next Ronaldo” after legendary goalscorer Ronaldo Nazario, currently has six goals and two assists in 12 Brasileirão Série A appearances.

Born in Timoteo in Brazil, Roque has enjoyed a rapid rise and is now considered one of the greatest talents emerging from the South American country.

