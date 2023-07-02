Mason Greenwood approached by Jose Mourinho for potential AS Roma loan move



A resolution to a long-running issue at Manchester United could be coming soon if some reports are to be believed.

The Sun reports that Mason Greenwood has been approached by Jose Mourinho to gauge interest in a potential loan move to AS Roma, Mourinho’s current club.

Greenwood is currently suspended by United after he was arrested last year on charges of attempted rape, assault, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Eventually, Crown Prosecutions Service dropped all charges in February and confirmed he “no longer faces any criminal proceedings”.

It opened discussions about the striker potentially returning to action for United but as things currently stand, no decision has been taken.

Erik ten Hag previously stated that Greenwood “has shown” he can be a contributor to Man United while he was also recently pictured returning to training.

The report states that Mourinho “rang Mason’s dad and also spoke with Mason”. It added that Greenwood was “please that he [Mourinho] got in touch and it has lifted his spirits”.

Mourinho reportedly told him that eventually “all the hassle will fade away”.

The report is plausible, but seems unlikely to be true given the circumstances.

Despite Greenwood getting cleared of all charges, some material in the public domain means his return to football will not be straightforward.

Any club looking to take him on will open themselves up to potentially a lot of uncomfortable questions. Mourinho, despite having a history with Greenwood- he was manager when the striker was making waves in the youth circuit- will likely be aware of the same.

Meanwhile, United’s internal investigation and probe into the matter is still ongoing.

Greenwood’s contract at the club expires in 2025 and in the absence of a guilty verdict, it is unlikely that it gets terminated.

